BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
HELSINKI, March 27 Finnish consumer and industry confidence improved in March from the previous month, data published on Monday showed.
Consumer confidence rose to 22.9 points in March from 20.8 points in February, Statistics Finland (SF) said. The long-term average for the indicator is 11.9 points.
A gauge of industry confidence rose to +4 points from a revised reading of +2 in February, the Confederation of Finnish Industries said in a separate statement. The long-term average is +1 point. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: