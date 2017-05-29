HELSINKI May 29 Finnish consumer and industry
confidence rose in May from the previous month, data published
on Monday showed.
Consumer confidence increased to a record high 24.1 points
in May from 21.5 points in April, Statistics Finland (SF) said.
The long-term average for the indicator is 11.9 points.
A gauge of industry confidence rose to +8 points from +4
points in April, the Confederation of Finnish Industries said in
a separate statement. The long-term average is +1 point.
The Nordic member of the euro zone is recovering from a
decade-long stagnation sparked among other things by a decline
of Nokia's former phone business, rigid labour
markets and recession in neighbouring Russia.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)