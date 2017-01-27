(Adds background, economist)

HELSINKI Jan 27 Finnish consumer and industry confidence rose in January to the highest level since 2011, suggesting the Nordic euro-member economy may be on track for a recovery after a decade-long period of stagnation.

The consumer confidence index rose to 21.0 points from 19.5 points in December, data from Statistics Finland showed, compared with a long-term average of 11.7 points.

A separate gauge of industry confidence rose to +2 points from a reading of +1 point in December, having been in negative territory for several years, the Confederation of Finnish Industries reported.

"The improvement in industry confidence suggests that the outlook for the Finnish export industry is stabilising," said Pasi Kuoppamaki, economist at Danske Bank, who expects the economy to grow 1.3 percent this and next year.

Finland suffered a long recession after the financial crisis as its export problems were exacerbated by the decline of Nokia's former phone business, high labour costs and a recession in neighbouring Russia.

Kuoppamaki added that the nascent economic recovery in Russia was among the factors helping Finnish exports this year.

Finland's industry confidence is still among the weakest in the European Union, however, on a par with Greece and Estonia. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)