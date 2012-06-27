HELSINKI, June 27 Finland will demand collateral for its share in rescuing Cyprus if the aid package uses a temporary bailout fund called the European Financial Stability Facility, Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said on Wednesday.

Cyprus said on Monday it was formally applying for help from the European Union's rescue funds, becoming the fifth euro zone country to seek such emergency funding.

