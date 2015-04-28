HELSINKI, April 28 Germany's privately owned Hetzner Online AG is investing in an 1,100 km (685 mile) deep-sea cable from northern Germany to Helsinki and considering locating a data centre in Finland, the company and the Finnish government said on Tuesday.

Hetzner said the fibre optic link should be in operation by spring 2016, under a contract it has signed with Finland's state-owned Cinia Group.

"In view of its very favourable climatic conditions and low energy prices, Finland is also of interest to Hetzner Online as a possible data centre location," it said in a statement.

The Finnish government went further, saying Hetzner was considering investing around 100-200 million euros ($109-218 million) in the prospective data centre.

The Nordic country has offered tax breaks to attract data centres it hopes will boost the economy, which has been hurt by the decline of Nokia and a slowdown in Europe and Russia.

So far, Google, Microsoft and Russia's Yandex have announced data centre investments in the country. Apple Inc recently announced a plan to spend 1.7 billion euros to build two data centres in Ireland and Denmark.

Hetzner currently has two data centres in Germany. ($1 = 0.9155 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)