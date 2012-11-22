HELSINKI Nov 22 Finland is considering selling
a stake in Destia, its infrastructure company, a minister
responsible for state holdings said on Thursday.
Loss-making Destia, with sales of 0.5 billion euros ($641
million) in 2011, competes in road building with companies like
YIT, NCC and Skanska. It also
rivals another state-owned company, VR Track, on rail
construction.
"There is no reason for the Finnish state to fully own two
infrastructure companies," minister Heidi Hautala told
parliament.
"My personal view is that we'd need to strengthen Destia
which is not in a shape to compete with upcoming railroad track
projects," she added, without elaborating on the size of the
stake they could sell.
The government has not yet decided on the possible sale and
politicians from two out of six parties in the ruling coalition
have voiced opposition.
($1 = 0.7801 euros)
