BRIEF-Leoni to propose Dehen, not Rupp for board seat
* The supervisory board revises nomination for election of the shareholder representatives
This diary is updated every weekday and new or amended entries are marked * Finnish corporate earnings & AGMs events Nordic main events Nordic corporate events European company earnings Other Reuters diaries ------------------------------------------------------------------- GMT GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD MEDIAN PRIOR DATE F'CAST 27Nov 0700/0900 FI Cons.conf. Nov 3.80 27Nov 0700/0900 FI Industry conf Nov -9.00 05Dec 0700/0900 FI GDP qq Q3 % 0.20% 05Dec 0700/0900 FI GDP Qtr y/y Q3 % -1.2% 06Dec 1000/1000 FI Mrkt Holiday 09Dec 0700/0900 FI Trade bal Oct b -0.43b 10Dec 0700/0900 FI Ind.output Oct % -1.70% 13Dec 0700/0900 FI CPI yy Nov % 1.20% 13Dec 0800/1000 FI C/A Oct b -0.20b ------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, NOV 29 HELSINKI - The Finnish government is expected to elaborate its long-term plan to reform the country's welfare system in the face of slowing economy and ageing population. THURSDAY, DEC 12 HELSINKI - Governor of the Bank of Finland Erkki Liikanen to speak on Finland's economic outlook. The Bank of Finland will publish its economic forecast for Finland. -------------------------------------- The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will write a story based on the event. Times in this diary are local and GMT
MENLO PARK, Calif., March 27 Facebook Inc added a feature to its Messenger app on Monday to allow users to share their locations continuously for up to an hour, ramping up competition with tools offered by Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google Maps.
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday struggled over whether to upend nearly 30 years of law governing patent lawsuits that critics say allows often-baseless litigants to sue in friendly courts, giving them the upper hand over high-technology companies such as Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.