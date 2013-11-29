This diary is updated every weekday and new or amended entries
-------------------------------------------------------------------
GMT GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD MEDIAN PRIOR
DATE F'CAST
05Dec 0700/0900 FI GDP qq Q3 % 0.20%
05Dec 0700/0900 FI GDP Qtr y/y Q3 % -1.2%
06Dec 1000/1000 FI Mrkt Holiday
09Dec 0700/0900 FI Trade bal Oct b -0.43b
10Dec 0700/0900 FI Ind.output Oct % -1.70%
13Dec 0700/0900 FI CPI yy Nov % 1.20%
13Dec 0800/1000 FI C/A Oct b -0.20b
-------------------------------------------------------------------
FRIDAY, NOV 29
HELSINKI - The Finnish government is expected to elaborate its long-term
plan to reform the country's welfare system in the face of slowing economy and
ageing population.
THURSDAY, DEC 12
HELSINKI - Governor of the Bank of Finland Erkki Liikanen to speak on
Finland's economic outlook. The Bank of Finland will publish its economic
forecast for Finland.
