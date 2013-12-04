BRIEF-Exicon signs contract worth 2.77 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.77 billion won contract with SCS(Samsung China Semiconductor Co. Ltd) to provide semiconductor inspection equipment in China
This diary is updated every weekday and new or amended entries are marked * Finnish corporate earnings & AGMs events Nordic main events Nordic corporate events European company earnings Other Reuters diaries ------------------------------------------------------------------- GMT GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD MEDIAN PRIOR DATE F'CAST 05Dec 0700/0900 FI GDP qq Q3 % 0.20% 05Dec 0700/0900 FI GDP Qtr y/y Q3 % -1.2% 06Dec 1000/1000 FI Mrkt Holiday 09Dec 0700/0900 FI Trade bal Oct b -0.43b 10Dec 0700/0900 FI Ind.output Oct % -1.70% 13Dec 0700/0900 FI CPI yy Nov % 1.20% 13Dec 0800/1000 FI C/A Oct b -0.20b 20Dec 0700/0900 FI Unemployment Nov % 8.20% 23Dec 0700/0900 FI Exp prices yy Nov % -2.20% 23Dec 0700/0900 FI Imp prices yy Nov % -3.6% 23Dec 0700/0900 FI PPI yy Nov % -0.90% 24-26 Dec 1000/1000 FI Mrkt Holidays 27Dec 0700/0900 FI Cons.conf. Dec 6.40 27Dec 0700/0900 FI Industry conf Dec -9.00 ------------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, DEC 12 HELSINKI - Bank of Finland Governor as well as ECB council member Erkki Liikanen will hold a press conference as the bank is due to publish its economic forecast for Finland. (0900 GMT) -------------------------------------- The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will write a story based on the event. Times in this diary are local and GMT
* Says Geon-SMCI Contents Fund sold 5.8 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 0 from 5.8 percent
