This diary is updated every weekday and new or amended entries
are marked *
Finnish corporate earnings & AGMs events
Nordic main events
Nordic corporate events
European company earnings
Other Reuters diaries
-------------------------------------------------------------------
GMT GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD MEDIAN PRIOR
DATE F'CAST
09Dec 0700/0900 FI Trade bal Oct b -0.43b
10Dec 0700/0900 FI Ind.output Oct % -1.70%
13Dec 0700/0900 FI CPI yy Nov % 1.20%
13Dec 0800/1000 FI C/A Oct b -0.20b
20Dec 0700/0900 FI Unemployment Nov % 8.20%
23Dec 0700/0900 FI Exp prices yy Nov % -2.20%
23Dec 0700/0900 FI Imp prices yy Nov % -3.6%
23Dec 0700/0900 FI PPI yy Nov % -0.90%
24-26 Dec 1000/1000 FI Mrkt Holidays
27Dec 0700/0900 FI Cons.conf. Dec 6.40
27Dec 0700/0900 FI Industry conf Dec -9.00
-------------------------------------------------------------------
THURSDAY, DEC 12
HELSINKI - Bank of Finland Governor as well as ECB council member Erkki
Liikanen will hold a press conference as the bank is due to publish its economic
forecast for Finland. (0900 GMT)
THURSDAY, DEC 19
HELSINKI - The finance ministry is due to publish its updated economic
forecasts for the Finnish economy's next few years. (around 0700 GMT)
--------------------------------------
The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that
Reuters will write a story based on the event.
Times in this diary are local and GMT