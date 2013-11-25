HELSINKI Nov 25 Finnish telecoms operator DNA
has appointed company insider Jukka Leinonen as its new
chief executive after his predecessor quit following an aborted
attempt to sell the company.
DNA, the country's third biggest operator with a market
share of 25 percent, has struggled to cope with rising costs and
falling revenue from voice calls.
Its owners, including local carrier Finda Group with a 33
percent stake, dropped plans to sell or float the firm earlier
this year after failing to get a satisfactory bid from private
equity investors. Shortly afterwards chief executive Riitta
Tiuraniemi announced her departure.
Leinonen, 51, joined DNA in 2010 as the head of its
corporate business.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Louise Heavens)