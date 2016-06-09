(Here (Adds comments on Japan))
HELSINKI, June 9 Finland's central bank raised
its forecasts for the economy on Thursday, saying growth was
resuming after years of stagnation, but it added that weak
exports and growing debt implied that the economy could be on a
path similar to Japan's.
Labelled "the sick man of Europe" by Finance Minister
Alexander Stubb, Finland has yet to return to 2008 levels of
economic output, for reasons ranging from high labour costs to
the decline of Nokia's former phone business and a
recession in neighbouring Russia.
The central bank said gross domestic product would grow 1.1
percent this year and 2017, compared with December's forecasts
for 0.7 percent and 1.0 percent. For 2018, the bank gave a new
forecast of 1.0 percent growth.
"With exports overall remaining sluggish, it is uncertain
how strongly and for how long domestic demand based on growing
debt can support economic growth," Bank of Finland Governor
Erkki Liikanen, also a member of the ECB's Governing Council,
told a news conference.
In the first quarter, the economy grew 0.6 percent from the
previous quarter, more than initially estimated.
Despite the recovery, the bank forecast that general
government debt as a ratio of GDP would climb to 66.0 percent
this year and to 70.2 percent in 2018.
A fast-ageing population adds to the country's long-term
problems, prompting the bank to compare Finland to Japan, a
country long troubled by debt and deflation.
"The (Finnish) age structure is very different at the
moment, but in 15 years it would equate with that of Japan's
today," Liikanen said.
He said the lesson from Japan was to step up growth-boosting
reforms in the economy to improve employment and support public
finances.
"The impact from stimulus measures in Japan has been muted
in the absence of structural reforms," he said.
Earlier this month, the centre-right government struck an
"internal devaluation" deal with trade unions in a move aimed to
lower costs and improve export competitiveness, but some
businesses said the deal wasn't enough to have a real impact on
the economy.
