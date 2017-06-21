(Adds comments, detail, government reforms)
HELSINKI, June 21 Finland's finance ministry
lifted its growth forecasts on Wednesday, citing recovering
exports, and called once again for the government to take
advantage of the upswing to reform the economy and cut public
debt.
The euro zone's northernmost member is returning to growth
after a decade of stagnation sparked among other things by the
decline of Nokia's former phone business, rigid
labour markets and a recession in neighbouring Russia.
The ministry expects gross domestic product to grow 2.4
percent this year, 1.6 percent in 2018 and 1.5 percent in 2019
against forecasts in April for growth of just 1.2 percent in
2017, 1.0 percent in 2018 and 1.2 percent in 2019.
"Conditions are improving for growth in exports as global
export demand is rising and businesses are becoming more
cost-competitive. After years of negative contribution, foreign
trade will begin boosting GDP growth," a ministry statement
said.
However, the ageing population will mean an increase public
spending and government debt after 2020, sending the debt-to-GDP
ratio up from existing levels of about 64 percent, it said.
"The upswing will not resolve structural problems in the
economy. Long-term growth prospects are muted, with insufficient
revenue to cover public spending over the long term," it said.
The centre-right government, which this week survived a
coalition crisis, is looking to implement a complicated health
care and local government reform to cut future spending.
However, it is set to fall short of its target to lift the
employment rate to 72 percent from 69 percent by 2019, the
ministry said, calling for more reforms to boost employment.
