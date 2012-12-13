HELSINKI Dec 13 The Bank of Finland slashed its
growth forecast for the country, showing even one of the
healthiest economies in Europe was suffering from sluggish
growth.
In a report on Thursday, Bank of Finland Governor Erkki
Liikanen called on the government to do more to curb the
country's debt ratio from creeping higher amid a weakening
economy.
The central bank forecast gross domestic product (GDP) to
grow 0.4 percent in 2013, down from the 1.2 percent growth it
predicted in June. It also cut its growth forecast for the
current year to 0.3 percent from a previous 1.5 percent.
"The economic outlook has clearly deteriorated in recent
months," Liikanen, who is also ECB Governing Council member,
said.
"With early measures, the public finances can still be
strengthened in a controlled way. If the measures are postponed
too far, the pressure for sudden and hasty policy action will
grow considerably," he said.
