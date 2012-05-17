* Nokia shares lowest since November 1996
* Finnish exports weakening, paper sector also struggling
* Ageing population means pension strain -economists
By Ritsuko Ando
HELSINKI, May 17 Troubles at Finland's Nokia Oyj
aren't just bad news for the company, its staff and
shareholders. They're also a warning sign for the small Nordic
country's welfare model.
Just as Nokia's sure touch with well-designed,
consumer-friendly products seems to have deserted it, fears are
growing that Finland, whose reputation for innovation rested
largely on the handset maker's success, m ay be losing its
competitive edge.
While Finland remains one of the few triple-A rated
countries in the euro zone, its reputation as an egalitarian
society with a stellar education system belies worries about a
decline in once-mighty export manufacturers and a rapidly ageing
population.
For the 5.4 million Finns, the message is stark: prepare for
tougher times, later retirement or lower pensions. And for
government, the need is to encourage business growth beyond
traditional mainstays like forestry while balancing social
commitments with economic realities.
On Tuesday Finland reported a second straight monthly
current account deficit. For 2011 as a whole, it posted a
deficit of 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) due to slower export
growth.
"It's useless to dream of achieving the same levels that we
had between the booming years of 2001 and 2007," said
Handelsbanken economist Tuulia Asplund, referring to the years
of strong industrial growth.
Economists expect the economy to contract or barely expand
this year. Many forecast growth of just 1 or 2 percent in the
next few years - not bad compared with some more troubled
European economies, but not enough to alleviate strains on the
pension system in one of the region's fastest-ageing societies.
With its baby-boom generation retiring and living longer,
and without Norway's oil or Sweden's diverse and internationally
successful corporate sector, Finland's welfare model looks
particularly vulnerable.
NOKIA RELIANCE HARD TO SHAKE
Nokia's downfall has hit business activity as well as
national pride. At its peak, Nokia accounted for 4 percent of
Finnish GDP and supported a myriad of companies as suppliers.
Today it contributes closer to 1 percent, according to analysts.
Electronics maker Elcoteq, which lost the bulk of its
business when Nokia switched to cheaper Asian suppliers, filed
for bankruptcy last October. Software firm Digia Oyj,
another Nokia supplier, reported a 45 percent fall in
first-quarter profit.
Many Finns are still hopeful for a turnaround at Nokia, a
former rubber boots maker whose rise helped transform Finland
from a Nordic backwater. At a recent shareholder meeting in
Helsinki, some investors were sentimental.
"It probably has nothing to do with numbers. I have to
believe in it since it is this famous Finnish company," said one
shareholder, Tomi Lahti, when asked why he still held shares.
The stock is down over 95 percent from its 2000 peak. It
fell to around 2.20 euros on Wednesday, a level not seen since
1996.
Some younger Finns, however, are eager to move on from
Nokia.
"I think we generally need to start thinking with our own
brains and not just rely on relics of the past that others
built," said Vilppu, a university student in Helsinki who didn't
give his family name.
NO SAVIOUR
One ray of hope has been fast-growing Rovio, maker of Angry
Birds, a simple yet addictive game in which players use a
slingshot to attack pigs who steal birds' eggs. Sales grew
tenfold to $100 million in 2011.
Last year it attracted $42 million from investors led by
U.S.-based Accel Partners and it is aiming for an overseas stock
market listing.
Yet games companies don't hire or spawn a chain of suppliers
in the way Nokia and other manufacturers do. Rovio's headcount
has risen by around 200 from 20 over the past year - an
employment pinprick compared with the thousands of job cuts at
Nokia and its suppliers.
Last year, Nokia laid off around 3,000 workers in Finland.
Economists say there's no "silver bullet" solution. Some say
looser bankruptcy laws would aid entrepreneurs, but it's hard to
see such a measure having a dramatic short-term impact. There's
also resistance to such a reform in Finland where fiscal
responsibility is considered a virtue.
The government is already investing heavily in encouraging
new business. In 2011, it spent 610 million euros on research
and development projects through state fund Tekes, in addition
to efforts at universities and other institutions.
Despite such funding, not a single company, excluding
spin-offs from existing listed entities, has gone public on the
Helsinki Stock Exchange since the 2007 listing of construction
group SRV.
Some wonder if the state does too much.
"The government should be geared to operate only where the
market fails," said Otto Toivanen, a Finn and professor of
managerial economics, strategy and innovation at Katholieke
Universiteit Leuven in Belgium. "There should be more of an
exercise, at least a mental exercise, of how businesses and
entrepreneurs will act without government."
JOBS LOST FOREVER
The state has played a particularly big role in traditional
industries such as forestry and metals.
State shareholdings, however, have not protected paper mills
or steel makers from global competition. Papermakers Stora Enso
and UPM-Kymmene have been closing mills
and cutting jobs in recent years due to pricing pressure and
weak demand.
With some exceptions, such as the sale of Stora's Summa Mill
to Google Inc for a server farm, mill closures are
often permanent. Finnish unemployment is not too high for Europe
at 8.5 percent, but is at 24 percent for people under 24.
"Many of these jobs are lost forever," said Sampo Bank Chief
Economist Pasi Kuoppamaki. "We need real industry to replace
what we've lost."
The opposition Finns Party took advantage of such insecurity
in last year's elections. Its call to preserve a Finnish way of
life appealed to rural voters in particular.
The government, led by conservative Prime Minister Jyrki
Katainen, is well aware of such sentiments.
While it recently announced budget cuts for the next few
years, it also mixed in stimulus measures such as corporate tax
breaks to encourage R&D spending and adopted an English-language
buzzword: "growsterity".
Most economists believe Katainen will need to make tougher
choices if the economy remains weak.
"We will need to prolong working life. It could mean raising
retirement age, or it could mean starting working life earlier,"
Kuoppamaki said, referring the long years Finnish youth stays in
school. "In any case, it would be difficult."