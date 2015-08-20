(Adds background on economy)

HELSINKI Aug 20 Talks between Finland's trade unions and employers to reform working conditions, a government initiative to boost export competitiveness, broke down on Thursday, Prime Minister Juha Sipila said.

"I'm extremely disappointed," Sipila told reporters.

Representatives from industry and employees had until Friday to sign a 'social contract', a set of measures including longer working hours, to lower unit labour costs by 5 percent.

Sipila had promised to cancel spending cuts worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) and lower taxes by about one billion euros if a social contract is signed.

But he said on Thursday that the government would now look into alternative measures to avoid further austerity.

Finland's export competitiveness has fallen 10-20 percent since 2007, relative to Germany, the rest of the euro zone and non-euro member Sweden, as labour costs climbed despite a poor economic performance.

The economy is mired in a three-year-old recession with the GDP seen growing just 0.5 percent this year, according to the most optimistic estimates, following the decline of key sectors including Nokia's phone business and a slowdown in main export market Russia.

This was Sipila's second attempt since winning the election in April to push through a deal which he says would lower the cost of employment.

SAK, the main blue-collar trade union, said it would not accept any percentage targets for improving competitiveness or an increase to working hours.

SAK, the main blue-collar trade union, said it would not accept any percentage targets for improving competitiveness or an increase to working hours.

Sipila's centre-right coalition government plans to implement reforms and cuts in total to the tune of 10 billion euros by 2030 in order to balance Finland's finances. ($1 = 0.8943 euros)