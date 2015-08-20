(Adds background on economy)
HELSINKI Aug 20 Talks between Finland's trade
unions and employers to reform working conditions, a government
initiative to boost export competitiveness, broke down on
Thursday, Prime Minister Juha Sipila said.
"I'm extremely disappointed," Sipila told reporters.
Representatives from industry and employees had until Friday
to sign a 'social contract', a set of measures including longer
working hours, to lower unit labour costs by 5 percent.
Sipila had promised to cancel spending cuts worth 1.5
billion euros ($1.7 billion) and lower taxes by about one
billion euros if a social contract is signed.
But he said on Thursday that the government would now look
into alternative measures to avoid further austerity.
Finland's export competitiveness has fallen 10-20 percent
since 2007, relative to Germany, the rest of the euro zone and
non-euro member Sweden, as labour costs climbed despite a poor
economic performance.
The economy is mired in a three-year-old recession with the
GDP seen growing just 0.5 percent this year, according to the
most optimistic estimates, following the decline of key sectors
including Nokia's phone business and a slowdown in
main export market Russia.
This was Sipila's second attempt since winning the election
in April to push through a deal which he says would lower the
cost of employment.
SAK, the main blue-collar trade union, said it would not
accept any percentage targets for improving competitiveness or
an increase to working hours.
Sipila's centre-right coalition government plans to
implement reforms and cuts in total to the tune of 10 billion
euros by 2030 in order to balance Finland's finances. ($1 =
0.8943 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Anna Ercanbrack, editing by
Larry King)