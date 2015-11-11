* Finland seeking to claw way out of three-year-old
recession
* Unemployment, debt rising in country with high labour
costs
* Plans to cut workers' benefits met with strikes and
protests
By Jussi Rosendahl and Anna Ercanbrack
HELSINKI, Nov 11 Finland was one of the toughest
European critics of Greece during its debt crisis, chastising it
for failing to push through reforms to revive its economy.
Now the Nordic nation is struggling to overhaul its own
finances as it seeks to claw its way out of a three-year-old
recession that has prompted its finance minister to label the
country the new "sick man of Europe".
Efforts by new Prime Minister Juha Sipila to cut holidays
and wages have been met with huge strikes and protests, while a
big healthcare reform exposed ideological divisions in his
coalition government that pushed it to the brink of collapse
last week.
There have even been calls from one of Sipila's veteran
lawmakers for a parliamentary debate over whether Finland should
leave the euro zone to allow it to devalue its own currency to
boost exports - a sign of the frustration gripping the country.
In the latest manifestation of the difficulties of cutting
spending in euro zone states, Sipila is walking a political
tightrope.
He must push through major reforms to boost competitiveness
and encourage growth, while placating labour unions to avoid
further strikes and costly wage deals next year - and carrying
his three-party coalition with him.
Unemployment and public debt are both climbing in a country
hit by high labour costs, the decline of flagship company
Nokia's phone business and a recession in Russia, one
of its biggest export markets.
And with a rapidly-ageing population, economists say the
outlook is bleak for Finland, which has lost its triple-A credit
rating and is experiencing its longest economic slump since
World War II.
Sipila - who has warned Finland could be the next Greece -
is pushing for 10 billion euros ($10.8 billion) of annual
savings by 2030, including 4 billion euros by 2019.
As part of this the government, in power for five months,
plans to overhaul healthcare, local government and labour
markets to boost employment and export competitiveness.
PROTESTS, STRIKES
But the premier's call for a "common spirit of reform" was
met with uproar when he proposed cutting holidays in the public
sector and reducing the amount of extra pay given to employees
working on Sunday to lower unit labour costs by 5 percent.
About 30,000 protesters rallied in Helsinki in September in
the county's biggest demonstration since 1991, and strikes
halted railroads, harbours and paper mills. The government soon
backtracked, saying it would find savings from other benefits.
The average Finn works fewer hours a week than any other EU
citizens, according to the Finnish Business and Policy Forum
think-tank. The government estimates Finland has fallen 15
percent behind Germany and Sweden in labour cost
competitiveness, resulting in a loss of global export market
share.
Disagreements over cost cuts in the healthcare system last
week threatened to break up the coalition government, before an
agreement was reached.
"The recent course of events makes the outlook even more
negative, and supports the arguments for Finnish bond yields to
approach French levels going forward," Nordea said in a note.
Finnish benchmark 10-year bond yields are at 0.89 percent,
compared with French yields at 0.97 percent.
The squabble exposed the fault lines in Sipila's three-party
coalition representing conservative rural voters, urban
technocrats and anti-immigrant populists.
Sipila may be keen on reform but faces opposition from
conservative members of his own Centre Party. The National
Coalition party, led by Finance Minister Alexander Stubb, is
reformist, but the Finns party leans to the left in fiscal
policy and is having tough time agreeing with austerity.
Stubb's frustration was evident when he said in September:
"Basically, we are the sick man of Europe."
That tag - a dig at a country's failure to reform its
under-performing economy - was widely applied to Germany in
around 2000 and more recently to France.
DIMINISHING WORKFORCE
One alternative to austerity - increased spending to
stimulate growth - is not on the table as government debt
already breaches the EU's 60 percent limit. It is still low
compared with many other states but given Finland's fast-ageing
population, the government says debt growth must be halted.
Finland is expected to have the highest old age-dependency
ratio among all EU countries by 2020, 35.8 persons aged 65 or
more per 100 people of working age, according to Eurostat data.
As the unemployment rate climbs towards 10 percent, many
Finns yearn for the pre-1990s times when it could devaluate the
markka time and again to improve export competitiveness.
Neighbouring Sweden benefited from a sharp fall in its crown
currency in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
Without an independent currency, the government is asking
for a "moderate wage deal" as collective agreements expire in
many sectors next year.
Before wage talks begin, the government has asked unions to
present alternatives to its proposed benefit cuts, such as on
the number of public-sector holidays.
"There is a risk that if no collective solution can be
found, the labour side will seek compensation (to the cuts) from
the wage deals next year," a government source said.
"As we have now squeezed out a very difficult deal on
healthcare, it is fair to expect the labour market parties to be
able to agree on difficult issues too."
A majority of Finns still support the euro. The European
Commission's Eurobarometer poll last week showed 64 percent of
Finns backed the single currency, though that was down from 69
percent a year earlier.
But in a sign of mounting frustration, Paavo Vayrynen, a
veteran of Sipila's party and a European Parliament member,
launched an initiative to demand a referendum over euro
membership. With more than 49,000 signatures, the matter is
likely to be debated in parliament next year.
"Finland has an expensive workforce and high taxes," said
Janne Rantanen, CEO of Merta Logistic Oy, a Finnish food
start-up looking to start gourmet fish exports next year. "To
export, it would be very useful to get the advantage of
devaluation."
