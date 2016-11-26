HELSINKI Nov 26 Finland may need to cut public
spending by a further 1 to 2 billion euros next year, Finnish
Finance Minister Petteri Orpo said on Saturday.
Orpo said in an interview with newspaper Helsingin
Sanomatthe that the centre-right government needed to implement
new cuts if the Nordic country's economy does not show clear
signs of recovery before spring.
The government is on track to make 4 billion euros ($4
billion) of spending cuts by 2019 and, with reforms, it aims to
save 10 billion by 2030.
"Forecasts show one percent growth for the near future. It
is not enough to curb our debt from growing, or to tackle
unemployment", Orpo said.
The euro zone member's economy is struggling to restore
growth after a decade of stagnation as the impact of the sharp
decline in Nokia's former phone business was
exacerbated by high labour costs and a recession in neighbouring
Russia.
According to preliminary data, Finland's economy expanded
0.5 percent in the third quarter after stagnating in the
previous quarter.
European Commission forecasts expect the Finnish economy to
expand by 0.8 percent next year, less than any other country in
the European Union.
($1 = 0.9443 euros)
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Alexander Smith)