HELSINKI, Sept 16 In a rare speech to the nation
just two days before a mass demonstration against government
cuts, Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila urged citizens on
Wednesday to find a "common spirit of reform" to save the
welfare state and create more jobs.
His taped televised speech was the first by a Finnish prime
minister in 22 years: Esko Aho took to the airwaves in 1993 when
Finland was facing a deep recession after the collapse of the
Soviet Union.
Sipila, also facing an economy in recession, announced last
week that his centre-right government planned to implement
mandatory legislation to reduce workers' overtime pay, holidays
and sickness benefits - matters traditionally agreed
collectively between labour unions.
In the speech, Sipila, in office since May, said these cuts
could be averted if labour unions were to agree on alternative
measures to decrease unit labour costs by 5 percent.
Drawing parallels to post-war years when Finland rose from
poverty through joint effort and hard work, Sipila said
everybody - including workers - needed to carry their burden.
"Instead of blaming each other, we should now find a common
spirit of reform," he said.
"The whole package proposed by the government could be
replaced by extending daily working time by 20 minutes."
His government has already announced significant cuts to
benefits paid to pensioners, students and the unemployed.
Finland's economy has contracted for three years now and has
the lowest growth rate in Europe.
Friday's demonstration in Helsinki, organised by the three
trade union federations, is due to close Finland's railroads,
harbours and paper mills, and disrupt bus and air traffic.
Sipila also said Finnish society was facing an unprecedented
challenge in the huge influx of refugees but urged all Finns to
find humanity in themselves, despite the difficult economic
situation.
The total number of asylum seekers coming to Finland is
expected to rise to up to 30,000 this year, compared with just
3,600 in 2014.
(Reporting by Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Alison Williams)