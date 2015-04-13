(Repeats story first published on Sunday)
By Jussi Rosendahl and Alistair Scrutton
KOTKA, Finland, April 12 When Finland's
opposition leader and likely new prime minister Juha Sipila
warned Finland could be the next Greece, it was an election
campaign quip with a serious side - signalling the risks for a
country facing a perfect storm of economic woes.
Two hours drive Sipila's office in bustling Helsinki, the
town of Kotka shows signs of what he means. Around one in five
people is unemployed, a rate not far off Greece. Hit by the
closure of paper mills left behind by the digital age, it is
light years from Finland's tech-savvy image.
"When a pulp factory closes, that can be 400 people," said
Sirpa Paatero, a government minister handing out campaign
leaflets in the windswept town square. "The new companies coming
up employ one, or two or three. That's just not enough."
Finland heads to an April 19 parliamentary election facing
its worst crisis in decades - three years of recession in an
economy shackled by the shrinking of its flagship Nokia, rising
labour costs and a diminishing working population. Economic
crisis in Russia, a big export market, has struck another blow.
Finland has been one of the toughest of the euro zone's
critics of Greece and other southern European members for
failing to implement market-oriented reforms. Now stagnation
hovers over a country where most parties agree reform is
necessary, but cannot agree how to go about it.
"There are lay-offs everywhere, young people being left
unemployed straight after school," said Karoliina Karesti, who
helps the unemployed in Kotka to find jobs.
With no clear winner expected, poll leader Sipila - a
millionaire businessman touting himself as a technocrat - may
end up with a coalition including a centre left and
anti-immigration, self-described populist party.
That looks like a recipe for more squabbling about whether
the best way forward is state investment and job creation or
cuts in state spending and a showdown with powerful trade unions
to hold down debt.
With an assertive Russia on its 833 mile (1,340 km) border
and the rouble fall hitting trade, Finland faces problems on all
fronts - Standard & Poor's last year cut its rating to AA+,
citing growth problems and political indecisiveness. That
strikes a contrast with the rest of a largely buoyant Nordics.
"I am very afraid for Finland," said Aki Kangasharju, chief
economist at Nordea Bank in Helsinki, adding that bond buying by
the European Central Bank may also be feeding into complacency,
by shielding Finland from the pressure financial markets
normally put on governments they view as weak on reform.
"The thing is we don't get the signal from financial markets
right now," he added. "Bond yields are only getting lower
although our own politics is getting worse. That is correlated
to ECB, not our politics."
COALITION WOES
Sipila's party has around 25 percent in polls so may need to
form a coalition with some combination of the mildly Eurosceptic
and anti-immigration Finns Party, National Coalition headed by
Prime Minister Alexander Stubb or centre left Social Democrats.
Sipila is an unknown quantity. Respected as a businessman in
startups and telecommunications, the rural grassroots of his
party are conservative. He himself is a member of "Word of
Peace", part of a Lutheran revival movement that sets himself
apart from more secular-orientated political leaders.
There are fears of the same political scenario that blighted
Finland in the last four years - a coalition of parties which
cannot agree. The government failed on plans to reform health
care and local government budgets, and cancelled some spending
cuts.
It would be stagnation Finland can ill afford.
Sweden's former centre-right finance minister Anders Borg,
who wrote a report for the government on Finland's economy, said
its export competitiveness had fallen about 20 percent relative
to the euro zone since 2007.
With little immigration, Finland's also one of the fastest
shrinking workforces of any developed economy. The finance
ministry says public debt may jump to 160 percent of GDP by 2040
from current 59 percent without reforms or spending cuts.
"I think we're now ready to accept very hard times," said
Sipila, who wants to freeze wages and trim welfare in an
extensive deal with powerful unions. "The situation is so bad in
Finland that it's the only way out."
Stubb said Finland could face another "lost decade".
Economists say it will be hard for a new government to spend
its way out of recession. While public debt is 60 percent of
GDP, the budget gap is 3.2 percent of GDP, over the 3.0 percent
EU limit. Public spending is already at 58 percent of GDP.
As Finland's post-war babyboomers begin to retire without
enough locally born or immigrant workers to replace them, the
share of working-age Finns is expected to fall from today's 65
percent to 58 percent by 2030.
"We are not Greece but we are on the way there," said Juhana
Vartiainen, head of the Government Institute for Economic
Research and a National Coalition candidate. "That is quite
shameful for a Nordic country."
