By Anna Ercanbrack
HELSINKI, April 19 Finns are tipped to oust a
pro-European and pro-NATO prime minister in elections on Sunday
and put in power an opposition coalition that may include
Eurosceptic nationalists to revive a sagging economy.
Opposition Centre Party leader Juha Sipila, who has backing
of the urban middle class and rural conservatives, is tipped to
become prime minister of the euro zone country, succeeding
Alexander Stubb of the centre-right National Coalition Party.
Sipila says he is open to including the Finns party,
formerly known as True Finns, in a coalition even though they
could complicate ties with Europe because they oppose bailouts
and want to kick Greece out of the euro zone.
Stubb, who favours NATO membership for Finland, has led a
quarrelsome left-right coalition widely blamed for failing to
revive the economy and curb public debt growth after three years
of recession.
The economy has been hit by weak private consumption and
turbulence in neighbouring Russia, a major trading partner.
According to the finance ministry, Finnish economy is
expected to grow just 0.5 percent in 2015. The new coalition is
expected to cut public spending and carry out difficult
structural reforms to rein in debt on the face of ageing
population.
On Thursday, an opinion poll by public broadcaster YLE
showed the Centre Party leading with around 24 percent of the
vote. National Coalition and The Finns scored about 17 percent
each.
The centre-left Social Democrats, a partner in Stubb's
government, trailed with around 15 percent of the votes, but
more than 40 percent of those polled were undecided.
With a tradition of having majority coalitions, Finland's
next government will probably include the Centre Party and two
of the three runners-up. But the election is likely to open up
several possible combinations, which means government talks
could last several weeks.
While all the major parties pledge some type of austerity
and structural reforms, there are differences as to whether the
focus is on shrinking the welfare state, boosting investment or
cutting red tape.
Greece could be a sticking point in government negotiations.
But no matter who sits in the next coalition, it is unlikely
that Finnish voters would extend any more concessions to Greece
now that they are themselves facing painful austerity.
Exit polls are due after 1800 GMT and final results are
likely around 2100 GMT.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)