By Jussi Rosendahl and Anna Ercanbrack
HELSINKI, April 19 A millionaire former telecoms
executive touted as a technocrat capable of rescuing Finland
from economic slump won Sunday's parliamentary election, but he
will likely need coalition support from a second-placed
eurosceptic party critical of any more Greek bailouts.
Opposition Centre Party leader Juha Sipila, who advocates a
wage freeze and spending cuts to regain Finland's
competitiveness, beat pro-EU and pro-NATO Prime Minister
Alexander Stubb after four years of policy stagnation and a
bickering coalition.
"Three years ago, we were seen as a sunset movement, but not
anymore!" Sipila said in a speech to his cheering party members.
"Finland is in a very difficult situation. We need exceptional
degrees of cooperation so that we can overcome the
difficulties."
He may depend on the eurosceptic Finns Party, formerly known
as the True Finns, to form a government. If so, the resulting
coalition could increase Finland's hardline stance over bailouts
in the euro zone just as the battle for Greece's future in the
bloc nears a climax.
Based on 99.8 percent of votes, state broadcaster YLE
forecast Sipila's party won 49 seats in the 200-member
parliament, while the Finns won 38 seats. Stubb's centre-right
National Coalition scored 37 seats and centre left Social
Democrats 34 seats.
The anti-immigration Finns Party's success echoes a
Nordic-wide growth in populist parties amid unease over policies
of traditional parties, especially with immigration. Some
mainstream parties have refused to deal with rightists, as in
Sweden where the populist Sweden Democrats came third in last
year's election.
But Sipila says he is open to including the Finns Party in a
coalition even though they could complicate ties with Europe
because they oppose bailouts and want to kick Greece out of the
euro zone. Any third bailout for Greece may now face obstacles
in the Finnish parliament.
"If the Finns go to government, I believe Finland's policy
towards Greece will change. It will change for the better,
because it can't get any worse," Finns Party leader Timo Soini
told reporters.
But for voters, their concern has been their own economy,
mired in three years of recession while shackled by the
shrinking of its flagship Nokia, rising labour costs and a
diminishing working population.
Standard & Poor's last year cut Finland's rating to AA+,
citing growth problems and political indecisiveness. That
strikes a contrast with the rest of a largely buoyant Nordics.
An assertive Russia on its 833 mile (1,340 km) border and
not only hit Finland's trade but sparked debate in Finland about
NATO membership. Stubb was the only candidate openly pro-NATO.
COALITION TALKS AHEAD
Weeks of coalition bargaining may now lie ahead with Sipila
needing two of the three runner-up parties to form a majority
coalition. Traditionally, the second-placed party is awarded the
finance minister post, although Soini has hinted he wants the
foreign ministry.
The Finns Party, with 17.6 percent of the vote, performed
worse than in the last 2011 election, when it won 19 percent.
Then it spooked markets but won over voters with criticism of EU
financial rescues for euro members during the debt crisis.
Soini then refused to join the pro-bailout government
coalition. The populist leader has said he now wants power, and
some observers say he has softened his tone over Greece.
"It looks like a very good result for the Finns party. It
will be hard to disregard them in forming the government," said
Ilkka Ruostetsaari, professor of politics at University of
Tampere.
Sipila said he would talk with other party leaders on
Monday. "The most important thing will be trust between the
parties, then agenda issues. I wouldn't primarily look at the
ranks in the election result," Sipila told broadcaster YLE.
Many Finns want to avoid the fate of the last four years of
political bickering. The government failed on plans to reform
health care and local government budgets, and it cancelled some
spending cuts.
The Centre Party was in power for many years after the
Second World War. But Sipila, who favours austerity and trimming
welfare, is mostly an unknown quantity. When in opposition,
Sipila's party, along with the Finns, voted against the second
Greek bailout.
Respected as a businessman in startups and
telecommunications, he has backing of the urban middle class and
rural conservatives that form the grassroots of his party.
Sipila is a member of Word of Peace, part of a Lutheran
revival movement, and sets himself apart from more
secular-orientated political leaders.
The likely new prime minister has a huge task ahead. The
Finnish economy has been hit by weak private consumption and
turbulence in neighbouring Russia, a major trading partner. It
is expected to grow just 0.5 percent in 2015, according to the
finance ministry.
(Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Cynthia Osterman)