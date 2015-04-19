HELSINKI, April 19 Finland's Centre Party leader Juha Sipila declared victory in Sunday's general election, saying that the result would open several possible coalition combinations.

"Well, I think this gap will be enough," Sipila told broadcaster MTV3 when asked if he sees himself a winner after vote forecasts were broadcast. "This result will enable several possible coalition combinations."

According to forecasts by public broadcaster YLE, Sipila won 46 seats in the 200-member parliament. The centre-right National Coalition and centre-left Social Democrats will both have 37 seats, while the euro sceptic and Finns Party comes fourth with 35 seats. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)