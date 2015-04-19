HELSINKI, April 19 Finland's Centre Party leader
Juha Sipila declared victory in Sunday's general election,
saying that the result would open several possible coalition
combinations.
"Well, I think this gap will be enough," Sipila told
broadcaster MTV3 when asked if he sees himself a winner after
vote forecasts were broadcast. "This result will enable several
possible coalition combinations."
According to forecasts by public broadcaster YLE, Sipila
won 46 seats in the 200-member parliament. The centre-right
National Coalition and centre-left Social Democrats will both
have 37 seats, while the euro sceptic and Finns Party comes
fourth with 35 seats.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)