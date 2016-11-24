HELSINKI Nov 24 Finland's centre-right
government said on Thursday it planned to lift the share of
biofuels blended in transport fuel to 30 percent by 2030 to help
meet the country's emissions reduction targets.
The biofuels will mostly fall into the EU's
"double-counting" counting, as they are produced from forest
industry waste and residues. On that basis, the new target
translates into a "double counting" share of more than 53
percent.
That compares with the government's previous "double
counting" goals of 20 percent by 2020 and 40 percent by 2030,
and an EU target of 10 percent by 2020.
The government also confirmed its plans to halve the use of
imported oil for domestic needs, ban the use of coal in power
generation and increase the use of electric cars to 10 percent
of the country's vehicles by 2030.
Paper maker UPM-Kymmene has recently started the
world's first plant in commercial use to make biofuel from crude
tall oil, a residue of pulp production.
China's Sunshine Kaidi New Energy Group and Nordic energy
company St1 are also planning investments to make biofuel from
sawdust and other wood residues.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)