HELSINKI Jan 5 Finland and Estonia on Tuesday
agreed to explore the possibility of constructing an undersea
railway tunnel between their capitals.
Tens of thousands of Estonians work in the Helsinki region,
many of whom commute over the Baltic Sea weekly, and many
Finnish tourists visit Tallinn.
"Helsinki and Tallinn together form an economic area of
approximately 1.5 million people. To fully utilise the area's
potential, transport between the cities should be faster and
flow easier than at present," the city of Helsinki said in a
statement.
It added that a tunnel would shorten the travel time between
the cities to about 30 minutes, from at least 90 minutes
currently by fast ferry. The tunnel would be 65-92 km (40-60
miles) long.
The tunnel would link up with Rail Baltica, a railway
connection between Tallinn and Warsaw projected to be completed
in 2025.
A Helsinki report last year estimated the railway tunnel
would cost 9-13 billion euros and could be operational after
2030.
A memorandum of understanding was signed by the two cities
and governments of both countries.
