* Bond buyers positioning for potential Finnish euro exit
* Logistical, legal uncertainties could undermine strategy
By John Geddie
LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - Speculation that Finland may become
the first country to exit the euro area and revert to a local
currency has been one of the factors touted as driving recent
flow into short-dated Finnish paper.
Talk in the market is that hedge funds have started to take
positions in Finland in the hope of making profit through
redenomination.
"We have seen a lot of flow go through and heard some funds
are selling short-dated France and buying short-dated Finland on
the view that Finland might be the first country to leave the
euro," said Peter Allwright, co-head of the absolute return bond
and currency team at RWC Partners.
"There is now a premium on Finnish bonds for the potential
of currency redenomination," he said.
Analysts point to the 30bp spread differential between
France and Finland in two-years which has emerged over the last
week, although they caution that general pessimism about
France's economic outlook is also weighing on sentiment.
Given the illiquid and low-yielding nature of Finnish paper
in the two-year space, recent activity is unlikely to be solely
focused on flight-to-quality but also on investors hoping that
their bonds may be converted to a new Finnish currency which
would trade above the euro.
Banks confirmed that a similar sentiment is emerging around
bids for German paper, where everything below the four-year
sector has now entered a sustained period of negative yield.
"I am aware of people talking about positions in Schatz,
whereby if Germany leaves the EMU and you get your money back in
Deutschmarks then you could make quite an attractive foreign
exchange gain", said Luca Jellinek, head of European rates
strategy at CA-CIB.
"I haven't actually spoken to investors who have done this
trade, but it is a line of reasoning in the market," he added.
FIXIT'S LOGISTICS
Of the two sovereigns, the political rhetoric around a
Finnish exit seems more robust.
Finland has proved a constant thorn in the side to eurozone
rescue efforts: it has threatened to veto a deal to allow the
ESM to purchase peripheral bonds, demanded collateral for its
contribution to a Spanish banking bailout, and vehemently
opposed the mutualisation of debt or a banking union.
The scepticism of Finnish government officials has been
echoed by comments made by economists such as Nouriel Roubini,
aka Dr.Doom, who in a report entitled 'Fix it or Fixit - Could
Finland be Next?' cited private unofficial estimates putting the
potential losses to Finland of continued eurozone membership at
10-15% of Finnish GDP.
But not everyone believes bondholders can profit from a
Finnish exit, including the head of European strategy at one of
Wall Street's most profitable hedge funds.
The strategist noted the logistical and legal uncertainty
around a Finnish redenomination for bondholders.
In the event of any country leaving the euro area, it would
not make economic sense for it to redenominate its bonds into an
appreciated currency, thereby increasing its liabilities, he
said.
He also noted that while the legality around the issue is a
particularly grey area, redenomination should cause an event of
default.
However, said the strategist, there is one scenario in which
a country may wish to redenominate its bonds, and that depends
on its financial sector.
"If banks had their liabilities in local currency but their
assets (including government bonds) in euros, then the financial
system could be faced with instant vaporisation", explained the
strategist.
"The government would have to decide whether it would be
more costly to recapitalise its banks or redenominate its
bondholdings."
Faced with such a dilemma, Finland may consider a
recapitalisation of what is a fairly small banking sector the
lesser of two evils.
Statistics from the Bank of Finland state that just 3% of
holders of government bonds and t-bills are domestic.
Germany, on the other hand, where 21% of bonds are
purchased domestically, a large portion of which by its systemic
banks, may be more likely to reward the speculators.
(Reporting By John Geddie; Helene Durand, Ciara Linnane)