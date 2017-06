HELSINKI Nov 29 The coming weeks will be a crucial period for the future of Europe's single currency, Finland's finance minister said on Tuesday.

"The next weeks are essential for the future of the whole euro," Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen said in an interview on television channel MTV3. Triple-A rated Finland is the sole Nordic member of the euro zone. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Jon Boyle)