(Adds detail, further comment)
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland has launched
a new 3bn 10-year bond in an improving euro primary market and
at a time when many investors are looking to flee volatile
equity markets and park their cash in safer places.
The sovereign, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, on Tuesday morning started
marketing a new September 2025 euro-denominated bond transaction
and was set to price the deal at 8bp inside mid-swaps in the
afternoon.
The transaction comes on the back of an improved outlook for
primary issuance in the single currency.
"One of the reasons why Finland decided to go ahead was to
get in ahead of other deals," said a lead banker on the
transaction.
"There is a pipeline of euro SSA deals building, and we did
not want to wait for someone else to take over the market -
that's why we decided to go ahead."
The hope is that the sovereign is offering a haven for
investors at a time when many of them are looking to flee severe
volatility in equity markets, prompted by Monday's stock market
crash in China.
"The euro market has remained more resilient than others to
the [equity market] weakness, and Finland trades almost always
go well, especially as they don't look for a massive deal size,"
said one rival banker.
Having set a maximum size of 3bn on the new 10-year bond,
the sovereign on Tuesday morning started marketing the trade at
high single digits below mid-swaps.
It then opened books at 8bp area below mid-swaps mid-morning
and then set final terms in line with that at 8bp inside. The
order book at this stage was over 3.3bn, including 750m of
joint lead manager interest.
At this level, it is offering a 6bp-7bp new issue concession
said a second rival banker.
"I am a little puzzled by the strategy, especially given
that they are not looking for a large size. I don't think they
need to pay that much to get 3bn," he said.
The lead banker, however, said that the outstanding Finnish
10-year bond is an old bond trading at a high cash price of
around 129, according to Tradeweb.
"Netherlands is a better proxy than the pure Finland curve
itself, where the 10-year part of the curve has been squeezed
for a while," he said.
Eikon prices had the Netherlands 0.25% July 2025 bond at a
mid-swap spread of minus 12bp on Tuesday's open, suggesting that
Finland is offering a 4bp pick up.
The transaction is expected to price later on Tuesday via
BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, JP Morgan, Nomura and RBS.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers and
Sudip Roy)