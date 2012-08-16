LONDON Aug 17 European leaders must prepare for
the looming break up of the euro zone, Finland's foreign
minister, Erkki Tuomioja, said in the Daily Telegraph on Friday.
Tuomioja said Finnish officials have prepared for the break
up of the single currency with an "operational plan for any
eventuality."
"There are no rules on how to leave the euro, but it is only
a matter of time. Either the south or the north will break away
because this currency straitjacket is causing misery for
millions and destroying Europe's future," Tuomioja is quoted as
saying.
"It is a total catastrophe. We are going to run out of money
the way we are going. But nobody in Europe wants to be first to
get out of the euro and take all the blame," he said.
Tuomioja, a veteran minister in one of the euro zone's four
AAA-rated countries, said the break up of the euro could make
the European Union stonger.
"It is not something that anybody is advocating in Finland,
let alone the government. But we have to be prepared. The break
up of the euro does not mean the end of the European Union. It
could make the EU function better," he said.
Finland, which has a veto that could be used to block any
new bailout measures, has insisted on collateral from both
Greece and Spain in exchange for rescue loans.