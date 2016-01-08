(Adds Moscow reaction)
HELSINKI Jan 8 Finland said on Friday it would
extradite a Russian citizen accused of computer fraud and abuse
to the United States for trial.
Finnish authorities detained Maxim Senakh in August at the
request of U.S. federal authorities. Russia says his detention
was illegal.
Senakh has been accused in the state of Minnesota of
infecting computer servers with malware, resulting in criminal
gains worth millions of dollars.
Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday that
it hoped its Nordic neighbour would take its "position into
account" and described the arrest as "an abuse of the law in
violation of internationally accepted procedural norms".
"We reaffirm our categorical objections to the extradition
of Russian citizens to the United States where they are facing
absurd kinds of punishment like imprisonment for more than 100
years," the statement said.
The Finnish justice ministry said U.S. authorities have 30
days to come and get Senakh.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki and Dmitry Solovyov
and Jason Bush in Moscow; Editing by Catherine Evans)