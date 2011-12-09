UPDATE 2-Japan govt-led bid for Toshiba chip unit to include SK Hynix -sources
* Western Digital talking with trade ministry on its bid -source
HELSINKI Dec 9 Changes in the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) must be made unanimously, or Finland will drop out, Finnish Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen told public broadcaster YLE on Friday.
"We will stick to this demand for unanimity," Urpilainen was quoted as saying on YLE website.
The Finnish parliament's influential Grand Committee said on Thursday the country could not accept a change to the EU's rule of unanimous decision-making without two-thirds of its own parliamentarians agreeing to the move. The opposition parties have said they would vote against such proposal.
* Western Digital talking with trade ministry on its bid -source
TOKYO, June 14 Japanese stocks ended marginally lower in choppy trade on Wednesday, as investors refrained from taking positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.