* Finland threatens to drop out ESM if unanimity abolished
* Country has ben pro-EU, but anti-bailout sentiment on rise
* Govt supports tighter EU, automatic sanctions
HELSINKI, Dec 9 Finland's finance minister
threatened to pull her country out of the euro zone's future
bailout fund if decisions on how it operates are made by
majority vote rather than the EU's current rule of unanimity,
according to public broadcaster YLE.
"We will stick to this demand for unanimity," Finance
Minister Jutta Urpilainen was quoted as saying on YLE's website
on Friday.
Finland is against a proposal, originally raised by France
and Germany, to change the EU's rule of unanimous
decision-making for the European Stability Mechanism (ESM). It
fears such a change would harm smaller countries' interests.
A group of legislators, after consulting constitutional
guidelines, said on Thursday that Finland could not accept a
change to the EU's rule of unanimous decision-making without
two-thirds of its own parliamentarians agreeing to the move.
That condition is unlikely to be met with the No. 2 Social
Democratic Party and both opposition parties against it,
although the leading National Coalition is known for its
pro-Europe stance.
Finland supports most other proposed measure to rescue the
euro including automatic sanctions on euro zone deficit
offenders, and analysts see a chance of some kind of technical
compromise.
Yet in recent months it has made demands, such as a call for
collateral on loans to Greece, that some critics say pander to
growing anti-euro sentiment at home.
The Finns Party, previously known as the True Finns, gained
seats in April elections after a campaign focused on criticising
EU bailouts and is now the third-biggest group in parliament.
"Euroscepticism is now louder," said Ville Pernaa, a
researcher at Turku University's Centre for Parliamentary
Studies.
Finland's demand is one of the disagreements dividing Europe
over how to rescue the euro. At a summit meeting on Friday, a
large majority of countries led by Germany and France agreed to
tighter fiscal integration, but Britain said it could not accept
proposed amendments to the EU treaty.