HELSINKI Oct 18 The Finnish paper industry's production and exports will fall 8-9 percent this year and is unlikely to improve in 2013 as demand remains weak in recession-hit Europe, the Finnish Forest Research Institute (Metla) said in a report published on Thursday.

Finland is home and main production site for Europe's biggest paper producers, UPM-Kymmene and Stora Enso . The sector is also crucial for the country's economy as the forest industry accounts for some 18 percent of total exports.

Metla sees Finnish paper exports at 7.3 million tonnes for this year and 2013, down from 8 million in 2011. Finnish paper mills export some 60 percent of their product to EU countries, with the rest going to a wide range of countries across the globe.

The export unit price of Finnish paper is seen rising 4 percent this year due to mill closures but to show no year-on-year change in 2013.

The euro zone debt crisis and broader economic recession has exacerbated problems in the European paper industry that is struggling with overcapacity and falling demand as consumers and publishers shift from print to electronic media.

Meanwhile Finland's production and exports of pulp and paperboard are likely to be stable next year with little change from 2012, the report said. It forecast the sawn timber industry's production would rise 2 percent in 2013 after falling 4 percent this year.

"We do not expect paper or paperboard demand to improve until 2014," the report said. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)