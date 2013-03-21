HELSINKI, March 21 The Finnish finance minister said the government expects 0.4 percent growth in gross domestic product (GDP) this year, slightly lower than its previous 0.5 percent forecast.

Jutta Urpilainen said the new forecast was the basis of tax reforms announced earlier on Thursday.

The government said it will trim an additional 600 million euros ($777 million) from its budget over the next three years, while cutting corporate taxes to soften the impact of austerity measures on growth.

($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by John Stonestreet)