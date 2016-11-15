(Adds economist comment)

HELSINKI Nov 15 Finland's economy expanded 0.5 percent in the third quarter after stagnating the previous quarter, preliminary data showed, and the pickup could lead to job creation and a stronger rate of expansion for the year as a whole, one analyst said.

The euro zone member economy has gone through a decade of stagnation, exacerbated by factors including the decline of Nokia's former phone business and a recession in neighbouring Russia.

The latest growth figures from Statistics Finland compares with zero quarterly growth in the second quarter.

From a year earlier, the third-quarter GDP was 1.4 percent higher.

"It seems growth is now wider across industries. Previously it was only supported by construction and consumption," said Danske Bank economist Pasi Kuoppamaki.

"The numbers are still small, but the current growth rate is enough to create new jobs. If the preliminary figure holds, full year growth could go over 1 percent."

The Finnish economy is expected by the banks and the government to grow around 1 percent annually in 2016-2018. In 2015, GDP increased 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Simon Johnson and Hugh Lawson)