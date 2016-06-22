HELSINKI, June 22 Position: Finland's Minister of Finance Incumbent: Petteri Orpo Date of Birth: November 3, 1969 Term: From June 2016. Next parliamentary election takes place in April 2019.

Key Facts:

* Orpo was elected in June as the new leader of Finland's co-ruling, conservative National Coalition Party in a vote which ousted Alexander Stubb from NCP's helm

* Consequently, Orpo also took over Stubb's role of finance minister in the three-party centre-right government

* In contrast to polyglot and outspoken Stubb, Orpo is seen as a careful consensus-seeker with little experience of international politics, but he is hoped to revive NCP's flagging support

* Orpo previously served as the government's interior minister and was hailed across the political spectrum for his handling of the migration crisis

* Following his nomination, Orpo said he was not pushing for any big changes in the government's programme

* He said his main challenge was to come up with growth-boosting measures at a time of austerity in the stagnant euro member economy

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)