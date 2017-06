Finland's Prime Minister Juha Sipila speaks to media after government's open session for members of public took place during the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Finnish independence in Porvoo, Finland May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/Files

HELSINKI Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila said that there is a risk his three-party government could break up following Saturday's leadership change in co-ruling nationalist Finns party.

"Of course (there's is a risk). This is a tough spot for the government", Sipila told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.

Sipila is due to meet with Finns party's new chairman, anti-immigration hardliner Jussi Halla-aho on Monday.

