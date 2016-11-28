HELSINKI Nov 28 Finnish Prime Minister Juha
Sipila's conduct is to be reviewed by the parliamentary
ombudsman for a possible conflict of interest in government
funding for a state-owned nickel mine, the watchdog said on
Monday.
Complaints were made after Finnish media reported last week
that the engineering company Katera Steel, owned by Sipila's
relatives, had received a half-million-euro order from the
state-owned nickel company Terrafame shortly after Terrafame
unexpectedly received a cash injection from the government.
Sipila has denied any impropriety and on Sunday told
reporters that he had not been aware of the Katera order when
the financing decision was made. His office has also asked
another watchdog, the government's Chancellor of Justice, to
review the case.
"The financing decision was based on proposals by Terrafame
and the Ministry for Employment and the Economy. There was
nothing about subcontractors in them," he told the broadcaster
YLE in a radio interview.
Sipila, a millionaire businessman with a background in
telecommunications, added that he had given up all his business
activity before entering politics to avoid conflicts of
interest.
The order was made just weeks after Sipila's centre-right
government proposed about 100 million euros ($109 million) of
new funding for the former Talvivaara nickel mine.
The government took over the mine last year, and founded
Terrafame to run it, after production problems, environmental
damage and a drop in nickel prices pushed its owner, Talvivaara
, into a debt restructuring.
The decision to provide more money marked a U-turn for the
austerity-minded government, which said in May that it would
start closing the mine if a private investor was not found by
the end of the year.
The state has so far injected about 500 million euros into
the mine.
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)