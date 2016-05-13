(Adds comments, background)
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI May 13 The Finnish government is
planning to inject around 100 million euros ($113 million) into
Terrafame Mining, the state-owned company that runs Talvivaara's
former nickel mine, but may eventually still have to close the
operation, sources said.
The government is planning to propose this month that
parliament approve the funding, which would keep the mine
running until the end of the year, two sources who declined to
be named told Reuters.
"A closure of the mine is an option that will be
considered," a government source said.
The government took control of the mine last year, aiming to
avert a closure at the site in northern Finland where around 950
people including contractors worked as of the end of March.
Talvivaara was originally aiming to become Europe's biggest
nickel mine by pioneering an extraction process called bioheap
leaching -- using bacteria to extract nickel.
Repeated production problems were compounded when the mine
leaked waste water in 2012, raising uranium and metals levels in
nearby lakes and rivers.
In 2014, Talvivaara Mining Company filed for debt
restructuring while its key subsidiary that owned the mining
assets filed for bankruptcy protection.
The government has so far injected close to 250 million
euros into Terrafame, and said last year it might still close
the mine if it cannot find investors by 2017.
The search for investors has become even more difficult
after a Finnish administrative court last month decided to make
the mine's environmental permit temporary.
"It is practically impossible to find private funding after
that decision," another source said.
Terrafame Chairman Lauri Ratia told Reuters he believed that
from the taxpayers' point of view, it would be better to try to
expand the mine.
"A closure would cost at least 300 million euros," he said.
($1 = 0.8815 euros)