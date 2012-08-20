HELSINKI Aug 20 Finland's European affairs minister ruled out any new aid programme for Greece without structural reforms, saying support for the debt-burdened country was always conditional.

"There will be no third (aid) package if it does not make structural reforms," Minister for European Affairs and Foreign Trade Alexander Stubb told reporters on Monday.,

Greece, in its fifth year of recession, is expected to ask for a two-year extension to a deadline for an austerity programme set by its international lenders.

(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by John Stonestreet)