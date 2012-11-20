HELSINKI Nov 20 Finland's finance minister said on Tuesday she was unsure whether euro zone finance ministers would approve Greece's next loan tranche at a meeting later in the day.

"I'm not at all sure that it will happen. More information is needed before a decision can be made, so the situation is very much open," Jutta Urpilainen told reporters after a parliamentary briefing.

Finance ministers had been seen as likely to give tentative approval for the next tranche on Tuesday though the money is unlikely to be disbursed before December and a deal on debt reduction may require further talks.

Urpilainen repeated that Finland was ready to give Greece more time to reach its financing programme targets but said a restructuring of its debt was out of the question.