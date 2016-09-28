LONDON, Sept 28 Finland's Municipality Finance
(MuniFin) successfully issued a $500 million green
bond this week, the country's first green bond, the bank said on
Wednesday.
The five-year bond was over-subscribed and pays a fixed
coupon of 1.375 percent. Proceeds from the transaction will be
used to finance environmentally friendly projects in the public
sector in Finland.
"It was a strategic decision for MuniFin to access the green
bond markets. We wanted to offer a new product to the capital
markets and further expand our investor base," Esa Kallio,
executive vice president, head of capital markets, at MuniFin
said in a statement.
"MuniFin's lending portfolio carries an enormous potential
for green investments. In the future we intend to become a
frequent green bond issuer," Kallio added.
Credit institution MuniFin is 100 percent owned by the
Finnish public sector and lends only to the Finnish public
sector and the public housing sector.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Adrian Croft)