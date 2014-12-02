* Designs whittled down from 1,715 entries
* Finnish capital to reconsider cost
By Anna Ercanbrack
HELSINKI, Dec 2 An international jury revealed
six shortlisted designs on Tuesday for a Guggenheim art museum
in Helsinki, despite political uncertainty over its
affordability.
The Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, which has hugely
popular and architecturally innovative museums in New York,
Bilbao and Venice, as well as one under construction in Abu
Dhabi, announced in 2012 it wanted to add Helsinki to its stable
of contemporary art spaces. The museum would focus on Nordic and
international architecture and design.
The selected designs include a rectangular structure wrapped
in textured glass, and a lighthouse overlooking a group of low
pavilion-like buildings. Another makes use of the site's harbour
terminal by adding a long hall on stilts hovering above it.
Wood as a building material features prominently, in a nod
to the Nordic country's vast forests. One design consists of 31
timber-panelled rooms, each with its own micro-climate, and
another is based on a cluster of silo-like wood structures.
Departing from the traditional static museum concept,
another entry proposes an interior street and public space.
The shortlisted candidates, picked anonymously by the jury
out of 1,715 entries from 77 countries, are based in Britain,
Switzerland, France, Spain, Germany, Australia and the United
States.
"The competition attracted more architectural intelligence
than almost anyplace else in the world," Richard Armstrong, the
director of the foundation, told a news conference.
The candidates will now expand on their designs and produce
their master-plan models. The winner will be announced in June,
after which the city of Helsinki will reconsider whether to
proceed with construction.
The city board in 2012 narrowly voted down the plan for a
project estimated to cost 140 million euros ($174 million), due
to worries that much of the expense would be borne by taxpayers.
However, earlier this year the city board allowed the
foundation to proceed with the architectural competition, which
proponents of the project hope will bolster popular enthusiasm.
Supporters argue that the museum will be a boost for
Finland. They cite the example of the Bilbao Guggenheim, which
has helped to transform the Spanish city into a popular art and
architectural destination.
(1 US dollar = 0.8068 euro)
(Reporting by Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl,
Michael Roddy and Mark Trevelyan)