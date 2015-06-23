By Anna Ercanbrack
HELSINKI, June 23 A proposal for a timber-clad
lighthouse won an international contest for the design of a
planned new Guggenheim museum in Helsinki on Tuesday, even as
the future of the project hangs in the balance amid strong
opposition from many Finns.
The winning entry by Paris-based Moreau Kusunoki Architects,
which beat five other short-listed designs, links nine low
pavilions to a lighthouse-like tower, with all structures clad
in Finnish charred timber and glass.
The Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation's plan to spread to
Helsinki has faced opposition due to museum's estimated cost of
140 million euros ($157 million), which many Finns consider a
waste of taxpayer money at a time of austerity and huge cuts to
public spending.
The foundation, which has popular and architecturally
innovative museums in New York, Bilbao and Venice, and one under
construction in Abu Dhabi, said in 2012 it wanted to add
Helsinki to its stable of contemporary art spaces.
The Helsinki city board in 2012 narrowly voted down the
project but last year allowed the foundation to proceed with the
architecture competition.
Supporters argue that the museum will be a boost for
Finland. They cite the example of the Bilbao Guggenheim, which
has helped to transform the Spanish city into a popular art and
architectural destination.
The 11-member international jury commended the winning
Helsinki entry, named Art in the City, for its contemporary
design and respect for the site in the South Harbour.
The design created a "fragmented campus of linked pavilions
where art and society could meet and intermingle," it said.
Guggenheim Helsinki Support Foundation also announced on
Tuesday that it has collected more than a third of the $30
million it wants to raise in private donations.
Ari Lahti, the head of Guggenheim Helsinki Support
Foundation, said the museum would pay back the initial
investment multiple times by creating economic growth and jobs.
Finland "needs to invest in something that people all over
the world want to see," Lahti said. Helsinki City Board said it
will now assess the museum's economic impact and decide in the
autumn whether to proceed with the construction.
($1 = 0.8919 euros)
