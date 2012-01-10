HELSINKI Jan 10 A Finnish anti-Internet
piracy group said it received a bomb threat from hacking group
Anonymous after it successfully forced a telecoms provider to
block access to The Pirate Bay, a popular website for illegal
downloading.
The non-profit group CIAPC (Copyright, Information and
Anti-Piracy Centre) took the website to court in Helsinki last
year on behalf of a Finnish recording industry association.
The court controversially ruled that Elisa, one
of the largest telecoms operators in Finland, must block access
to the website.
Elisa complied with the ruling on Monday, and CIAPC said it
received an e-mail signed by Anonymous Finland shortly
afterwards. This said CIAPC's office in downtown Helsinki would
be bombed this week, according to CIAPC, which has reported the
e-mail to the police.
Anonymous, which the U.S. FBI believes is mostly made up of
young hackers, became famous for attacking the websites of Visa
Inc and MasterCard Inc in 2010.
Late last year, hackers affiliated to Anonymous published
hundreds of thousands of e-mail addresses they say belonged to
subscribers of Strategic Forecasting Inc, a private intelligence
analysis firm.
Mikko Hypponen, a cyber security expert who is head of
research at F-Secure, noted the unique nature of Anonymous,
which was more of a movement rather than a group. "Anyone who
acts in the name of Anonymous becomes part of it," he said.