By Ritsuko Ando and Eero Vassinen
HELSINKI Jan 22 Pro-euro candidate Sauli
Niinisto won the first round of Finland's presidential election
on Sunday, signalling voters want to keep cooperating with the
European Union despite their frustration over bailouts for
debt-ridden member states.
The former finance minister got 37 percent of the vote. He
faces a Feb. 5 run-off with another pro-euro candidate, Pekka
Haavisto of the Greens Party, who got about 19 percent.
Anti-euro candidates Paavo Vayrynen and Timo Soini dropped
out of the race after the final tally.
While the president has little executive power beyond
military and diplomatic affairs, it is a high-profile post and
the strength of the pro-euro vote will ease pressure on the
government to take a hard line against Brussels.
A eurosceptic leader may have forced Prime Minister Jyrki
Katainen to demand stricter conditions on European bailout plans
in the months ahead.
"This has significance. This has an impact on political
discussions, as Europe is going through difficult talks on
crisis management," said University of Helsinki professor Tuomo
Martikainen. He and other analysts said Niinisto will likely win
the second-round.
EUROSCEPTICISM RETREATS
The presidential election comes 9 months after Soini's Finns
Party made strong gains in a parliamentary election after a
campaign that focused on criticising European bailout plans.
High taxes, combined with a lacklustre economic growth
outlook, fuelled criticism that Finland was helping some
countries get an easy ride out of debt, while voters faced
austerity at home.
Yet Sunday's result showed most voters would rather be
represented by a more internationalist leader.
Soini came in fourth place with 9 percent support. Analysts
said his popularity may have been hit by racist comments by some
party members as well as his own provocative style. Prospects of
a Europe-wide recession are also making voters wary of choosing
a president who does not support the government, they said.
Finland's government and the euro zone are expected to agree
on Monday to new rules for a 500-billion-euro
($646-billion)bailout fund. Finland had been the sole objector
to a proposed new majority voting system and a deal would remove
an obstacle to the scheme's launch in July.
Niinisto, who has also worked for the European Investment
Bank, reaffirmed his support for Finland's pro-Europe stance,
saying: "The EU is an essential direction for us. We are
European."
Both he and Katainen are members of the National Coalition
party which represents conservative economic policy and liberal
social values, although as president he is expected to renounce
party affiliation.
Eija Saario, a voter in Helsinki, said she voted for
Niinisto as: "I think he would best represent me out in the
world."
Some voters said they were concerned last year's rise of the
Finns Party, previously called the True Finns, had stirred
feelings of xenophobia in a country where less than 5 percent of
the population are immigrants.
"The political discussion has grown more conservative and
xenophobic after the True Finns victory last year," said
29-year-old advertising manager Erik. He voted for Haavisto, the
first openly gay presidential candidate.
Haavisto, voting with his partner in central Helsinki, said:
"In one way I am a pioneer, but I think the Finns are very
tolerant people and they accept people for who they are."
President Tarja Halonen was elected as the country's first
woman president in 2000 and re-elected in 2006. She steps down
having served 12 years, the maximum term in office.