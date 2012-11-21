HELSINKI Nov 21 Finnish wind power operator
Ilmatar withdrew its plan to list shares after failing to raise
about 10 million euros ($12.80 million) from investors, the
company said late on Tuesday.
Ilmatar was seeking to list shares on First North Helsinki,
the Helsinki bourse's market for smaller companies, but could
not find investors.
"The market environment among large institutional investors
was not favourable enough for the listing of a new company
within a growth sector," it said in a statement.
The company added it still aimed to build about 100 wind
turbines in Finland by the end of 2015 and would seek equity for
the first investment from selected institutional and private
investors.
($1 = 0.7811 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)