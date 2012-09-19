(Adds comments, details on Spain)
HELSINKI, Sept 19 Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki
Katainen said on Wednesday he was not sure if the European
Central Bank's bond-buying plan w o uld help lower the bond yields
of troubled euro countries in the long term.
"It (the announcement of the ECB plan) has led to a positive
situation, but I'm not fully sure if it will help in the long
run," Katainen told reporters.
Financial markets rallied after the ECB this month committed
to buy bonds of struggling euro zone countries if their
governments request help first and have piled pressure on Spain
to request aid and trigger the bond-buying programme.
Katainen, however, said markets had not given Spain enough
credit for its reforms and that the high yields did not reflect
the country's improved competitiveness.
"The problem is that whatever the countries do, the interest
rates do not necessarily follow, as the markets do not analyze
each country's own action but they are afraid of a domino
effect," Katainen said.
He said there was a need for additional measures such as
covered bonds, which he proposed at a European Union summit in
June, adding that European leaders were discussing different
solutions.
"We need some common road signs, not necessarily joint
liability, but a solution where the markets would have more time
to evaluate what Spain has truly done," Katainen said.
