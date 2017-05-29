HELSINKI May 29 The editor in chief of
Finland's public broadcasting company Yleisradio is resigning,
the company said on Monday, following a public row over
suppressing critical reporting on politicians including Prime
Minister Juha Sipila.
Atte Jaaskelainen's actions came under the spotlight after
two journalists quit YLE in December, saying Jaaskelainen had
edited their story about the awarding of a state engineering
contract to a company owned by Sipila's relatives, after he
received complaints from the prime minister.
Sipila was cleared by Finland's parliamentary watchdog in
February of any conflict of interest, but the incident caused a
stir and cost Finland its top ranking in press freedom by media
rights group Reporters Without Borders.
Finland's media watchdog in March scolded Jaaskelainen and
state-funded YLE, which delivers news online, on the radio and
on television.
"YLE's role in the society is more important, than my own
role at YLE. My efforts to lead YLE's news operations to conduct
responsible journalism have come under suspicion. I hope our
decision brings calm to YLE," Jaaskelainen said in a statement.
YLE said the board and Jaaskelainen decided on his immediate
resignation mutually.
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Alison Williams)