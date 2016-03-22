HELSINKI Finland's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday its website had come under a cyber attack that forced it divert web traffic to a temporary site.

It said its website suffered a denial-of-service attack at 1030 GMT which continued well into the afternoon hours. Denial-of-service attacks aim to bring down networks and websites by flooding them with user traffic.

"We had a similar attack on our site two weeks ago. Other ministries' websites were also targeted in February," ministry official Kristian Vakkuri told Reuters.

Finnish officials did not say who might have been behind the cyber-attacks on Tuesday and last month.

The latest incident coincided with talks in Moscow between Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on cross-border cooperation and international issues including Ukraine and Syria, and with attacks in Brussels that killed 34 people.

(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Mark Heinrich)